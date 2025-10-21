IMG Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 494 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

KO opened at $68.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

