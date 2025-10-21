Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,851.40. This represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,880 shares of company stock worth $6,479,104. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

