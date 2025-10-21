Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth $42,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.37.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $156.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,735,979.55. This trade represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $14,446,719.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,904,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.