Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Liberty One Investment Management LLC reduced its position in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid Transco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in National Grid Transco by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in National Grid Transco by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Transco Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:NGG opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $77.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

