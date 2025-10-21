Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Interparfums comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Interparfums worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Interparfums by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Interparfums by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interparfums during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interparfums during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Interparfums Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Interparfums stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.58 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Interparfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

