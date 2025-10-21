Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 35,950 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.06% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 295.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 705,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $384.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

