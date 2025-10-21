Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,322 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 775,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.