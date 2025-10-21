Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

