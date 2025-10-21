Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 179 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $304.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $308.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

