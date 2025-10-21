Liberty One Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.3% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $664.77 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.