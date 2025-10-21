Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,956,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after buying an additional 1,126,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.60 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

