Aurora Investment Counsel Has $2.91 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. NetEase comprises approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 5.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Price Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.84. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $159.55. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

NetEase Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

