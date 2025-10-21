SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD Stock Holdings Lifted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance
SPMD opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.