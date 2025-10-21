Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $505.89 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.25 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.18.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

