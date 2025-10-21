The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Reduced by Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $388.91 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.