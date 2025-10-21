Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.5385.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 2.4%

BOOT stock opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

