Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.5385.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BOOT stock opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $86.17 and a fifty-two week high of $191.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

