Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 8.2% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $72,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,583,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,512,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after buying an additional 930,404 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $17,840,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $46.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

