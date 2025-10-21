Clune & Associates LTD. Purchases 11,125 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.4% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.