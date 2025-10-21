Clune & Associates LTD. Has $2.51 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Clune & Associates LTD. cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 116,171 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 80,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $2,789,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DFAI stock opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

