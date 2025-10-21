Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $645,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $297.92 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

