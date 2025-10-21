Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Reduces Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lowered its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,642 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up about 4.6% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of SGOL opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

