Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by Towneley Capital Management Inc DE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 210,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
