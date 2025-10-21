Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 4,951 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,436,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after buying an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 435,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,213,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 355,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 140,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 339,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.