Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $52.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $52,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 546,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

