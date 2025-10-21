Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 10.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Clorox by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Clorox by 13.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 52.7% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $116.53 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

