SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $350.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.27. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.77 and a fifty-two week high of $354.52.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

