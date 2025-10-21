Journey Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

