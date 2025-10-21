WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $824,000 in argenex SE $ARGX

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 22.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 21.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in argenex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in argenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $849.46 on Tuesday. argenex SE has a 1 year low of $510.05 and a 1 year high of $855.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.82 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of argenex in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of argenex in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $817.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

