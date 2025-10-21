NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.