WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 317,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 226,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 204,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FJUN opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.