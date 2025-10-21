Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $398.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.73. Ferrari N.V. has a one year low of $372.31 and a one year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cfra Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $579.00 to $529.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

