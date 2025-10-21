Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $286,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

