Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.62. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

