WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.14.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $825.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $787.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $813.02.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 earnings per share. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 183.74%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

