AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 852,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $154,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

