WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,914,000. Oracle makes up 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 4.9%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.44. The stock has a market cap of $789.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

