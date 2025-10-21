Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,208 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.96. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.47.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

