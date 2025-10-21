Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.2% in the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $70.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIS

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.