Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 271.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $675.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $376.00 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

