Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,447,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,623,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,304,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 121,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 249,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,871.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.12. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $337.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.