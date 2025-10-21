Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 18,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 47,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

