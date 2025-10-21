Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 21.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 491,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 87,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04. The company has a market cap of C$21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

