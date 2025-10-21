Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $466.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.