Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $550,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,046,729.44. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,480,343 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $254.31 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $242.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.81 and a 200 day moving average of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

