Flavin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $466.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.18.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
