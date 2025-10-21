Brokerages Set RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Price Target at $124.00

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th.

RBA opened at $99.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. RB Global has a one year low of $80.98 and a one year high of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in RB Global by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

