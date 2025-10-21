Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177,852 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 46.6% of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.06.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

