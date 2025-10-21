Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after buying an additional 3,387,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,043,000 after buying an additional 3,244,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after buying an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of RY opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

