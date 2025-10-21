Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Head to Head Analysis

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cogent Communications 2 3 2 0 2.00

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $46.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Siyata Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -144.50% -186.67% -99.71% Cogent Communications -21.57% -117.56% -6.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.9% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Cogent Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $11.63 million 2.30 -$25.27 million ($25.52) -0.12 Cogent Communications $1.00 billion 2.18 -$204.07 million ($4.54) -9.77

Siyata Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cogent Communications. Cogent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siyata Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Siyata Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers in-vehicle communication devices, including VK7 Vehicle Kit; Uniden UV350, a vehicle fleet communication device; and Real Time View, a mobile digital video recording solution for monitoring first responder vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles; and cellular booster systems. Further, the company offers its products under the Uniden and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets. Siyata Mobile Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

