DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 829 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $658.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $615.71. The company has a market capitalization of $704.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.